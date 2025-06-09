$50m ADB loan to modernize Fiji’s health system

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $50 million concessional loan to transform Fiji’s health system as part of a $181.94 million financing package under the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project.

The package is co-financed under the new Full Mutual Reliance Framework, which includes $93.5 million from the World Bank, $30 million from the OPEC Fund for International Development, and $8.44 million from the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Trust Fund.

ADB Regional Director Azusa Sato described the project as groundbreaking, allowing the ADB and World Bank to combine expertise to build long-term regional resilience.

Sato added that Fiji plays a key role in training professionals and delivering specialist services, and that modernizing primary care, digital connectivity, and the regional referral hospital will reinforce Fiji’s status as a Pacific health hub.

Aligned with Fiji’s Digital Health Strategy 2023–2027, the initiative will provide real-time digital support for health workers and upgrade information systems to improve diagnostics and patient management.

The funding also covers the first phase of a new regional referral hospital and training facility at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, including modern equipment and expanded capacity.

The Full Mutual Reliance Framework aims to streamline project preparation and reduce duplication, delivering faster and more effective support.

