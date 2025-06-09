Transparency key As Sports Council investigation begins

[File Photo]

Leaders within Fiji’s sports administration say transparency and proper governance must remain the priority as investigations begin into the operations of the Fiji Sports Council.

Chairman Peter Mazey says the investigation team appointed to review the council’s operations will focus on governance, procedures and transparency rather than financial auditing.

Mazey says the move reflects the strong message from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that accountability must be upheld across all levels of sports administration.

“This is not an audit of the financials of the Sports Council. It’s an audit of the governance and of the processes and procedures relating to transparency.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the review will be intensive, with the majority of investigators coming from Australia to ensure an independent and thorough process.

Mazey says the investigation will follow the appropriate procedures, with the findings to be submitted to Rabuka, who is currently overseeing the sports portfolio.

He also confirmed that Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure has been directed to go on leave while the investigation is carried out.

Mazey says any issues uncovered that may breach the law will be referred to police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia says the ministry respects the Prime Minister’s decision and remains committed to supporting the government’s work in the sports sector.

“We do respect the decision that has been made by the Honourable Prime Minister. He assumes the position and I’m ready as well just to continue and assist the coalition government and also maybe having a say in the daily operations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

Bia says the focus now is ensuring the ministry continues its work while supporting the process that aims to strengthen governance within Fiji’s sporting structures. Taina/

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.