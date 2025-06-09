Inmate gains farming skills through rehabilitation program

[Photo: FILE]

Thirty-three-year-old Joji Manasa is among the few inmates cultivating acres of lush and vegetated land at the Naboro Correctional Centre.

Manasa says being responsible for producing food and helping commercialise the land has been rejuvenating and educational during his five years at the facility.

He believes the rehabilitation program will greatly improve his chances of building a better life after his release.

Originally from the Solomon community in Wailoku, Manasa is currently serving a 9 year sentence and has only four years remaining before his release.

Article continues after advertisement

Through the rehabilitation program, he says he has learned a wide range of farming methods, including commercial agriculture.

He hopes to use the knowledge and skills he has gained to start farming and support his family once he completes his sentence.

Manasa hopes to make progress in life after bars, especially to do right by his parents and his child, whom he left five years ago.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.