New savings plan to support cane farmers

Sugarcane farmers in Fiji will benefit from a new savings scheme under a partnership between the Sugar Cane Growers Fund and the Fiji National Provident Fund, aimed at improving financial security in the industry.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the initiative will allow voluntary deductions from farmers’ cane proceeds to build savings and strengthen long-term financial stability.

The programme will be introduced through the Sugar Cane Growers Fund’s Special Social Security Savings scheme and forms part of wider efforts to protect farmers financially and ensure the sustainability of the sugar industry.

The agreement was signed alongside a partnership with Computer 1 to digitise farmer records and improve access to documents and services, with a particular focus on supporting women farmers.

The initiatives are backed by international partnerships, including funding under the UNDP Pacific Digital Economy Programme and the Asian Development Bank.

