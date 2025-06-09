Government promotes community support to protect at-risk children

The government is shifting its focus toward community-based support systems to help vulnerable children, rather than relying solely on institutional rehabilitation centers.

Speaking at the launch of a child protection initiative, Sashi Kiran said keeping children connected to families and communities is essential in addressing risks such as drug use, exploitation and neglect.

Kiran said while there have been calls for closed rehabilitation facilities, experts have recommended prioritizing non-residential and community-based support services as the first line of assistance.

The Ministry of Children and Social Protection says they are working with partners to develop a “whole-of-community” approach that provides support and safe alternatives for at-risk children.

Article continues after advertisement

“My message today is centered on one practical priority Making sure that when a child is vulnerable, when a child is at risk of drug use, exploitation, neglect or harm, there is a clear, safe pathway to support.”

Kiran adds that isolating children from their families and communities can sometimes deepen trauma, particularly for those already experiencing vulnerability.

She says that first they must identify children at risk sooner and then they must ensure referrals are fast, safe and coordinated.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Hamish Young says that this program will establish effective and safe interventions.

“We are launching this four-year initiative to strengthen national systems and to build stronger and more resilient communities Improve early intervention and expand child and adolescent friendly services Now what does all this mean?This means that children and adolescents will have a safe place to go when they feel worried or pressured.”

The initiative will be piloted across the country as part of efforts to ensure that child protection services reach both urban and rural communities. Nikhil/

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.