Vacant Lautoka home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire at Tavakubu Back Road in Lautoka early yesterday morning.

Information gathered at the scene indicates the property belonged to 70-year-old Satiya Wati Singh. The house had been vacant since 2015.

The owner’s son confirmed the house had no power or water supply and had remained unoccupied for several years.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says initial reports indicate individuals were previously seen in the area burning plastic coverings from copper wires.

Sowane believes this activity may have contributed to the fire; however, the NFA will conduct a full investigation to determine the exact cause.

He says the incident highlights the growing risk associated with poorly secured vacant properties, warning they can become targets for illegal activities, vandalism, or trespassing.

Sowane reminded the public to immediately report suspicious activities, particularly open burning or trespassing in abandoned properties.

