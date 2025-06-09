Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship returns to Fiji

[Source:Oceania Rugby]

Defending champions, Fiji, will host the Oceania Rugby Women’s XV Championship next month.

It will be the only international XV 15s game hosted in Fiji this year.

The region’s top sides, Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga will feature in the competition with the first game on April 17 in Lautoka.

Churchill Park in Lautoka will be the venue for the second round four days later, before Govind Park in Ba hosts the Fijiana 15s for the first time on April 25th.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive, Koli Sewabu, says women’s rugby across the Pacific is entering an exciting new phase, with growing investment in high-performance pathways, increased visibility for national teams, and stronger opportunities for players to compete at the international level.

He also says that as the global women’s game continues to expand, Pacific nations such as Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are well positioned to showcase their talent and passion for the sport on a larger stage.

Oceania Rugby CEO Frank Puletua, believes the women’s game is experiencing strong momentum both globally and across the Pacific, with unions recognizing the value and potential of women’s rugby.

The 2026 edition is expected to deliver another exciting chapter in Pacific women’s rugby, showcasing the depth of talent across the region and strengthening international exposure for the participating unions.

Curtain raiser matches will also feature young women and girls from local rugby communities, offering a platform for the next generation to experience the excitement of the international stage.

Reflecting the tournament’s safeguarding theme — “Safeguarding is everyone’s business” — these matches reinforce the shared responsibility across the rugby community to ensure the game remains a safe, supportive and positive environment for young players.

Tournament Fixtures

17 April 2026 Tonga v Fiji at 4:30pm (Churchill Park, Lautoka)

21 April 2026 Tonga v Samoa at 4:30pm (Churchill Park, Lautoka)

25 April 2026 Samoa v Fiji at 3:30pm (Govind Park, Ba)

