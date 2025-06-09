Superb India crush NZ to defend T20 title

[Source:BBC Sport]

India banished the ghosts of 2023 by emphatically beating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to defend their T20 World Cup title.

On the same ground, they wilted under pressure and expectancy two and a half years ago against Australia in the 50-over showpiece, the co-hosts romped to 255-5 – two more than they managed in Thursday’s semi-final against England – in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 jubilant supporters.

The top three all made the most of supreme batting conditions, with Sanju Samson crashing 89 from 46 deliveries, Abhishek Sharma a 21-ball 52 and Ishan Kishan 54 from 25.

Their total could have been even greater but for Jimmy Neesham taking three wickets in the 16th over. Shivam Dube hit 24 from the last to ensure New Zealand’s respite was only brief.

Tim Seifert whacked 52 from 26 balls but around him New Zealand lost regular wickets in pursuit of a lost cause, including Finn Allen, the Black Caps’ semi-final centurion, for nine in the third over.

The majestic Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled the lower order to finish with 4-15 as New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

The win means India – the first side to defend the men’s T20 World Cup – have now won the past three men’s white-ball tournaments – this, the 2024 title and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

For New Zealand, also beaten by India in Dubai last year, this defeat goes alongside their near misses in the World Cup finals of 2015, 2019 and 2021.

