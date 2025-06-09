Impatient driving increases congestion, police caution motorists

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is raising the alarm over reckless and impatient driving on the nation’s roads.

Police Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe says many motorists are failing to follow basic road rules, including giving way and respecting other drivers.

ACP Vusonilawe also pointed out that public service vehicle drivers are showing particular disregard for proper road behavior.

Drivers, according to Police are ignoring basic rules and creating unnecessary congestion.

“The observations the traffic officers have observed the patience of drivers. (9:29) The observers like the right-hand rules, giving chances to other drivers when they want to turn (9:35) in or right. There’s no patience to drivers. Some of the drivers, they don’t have any behavior at (9:40) all.

Vusonilawe urges all drivers to stay patient, follow traffic rules, and drive responsibly, especially in busy areas

He adds that traffic officers have observed that some PSB drivers don’t observe the protocols of good behavior, and respect for other road users.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the agency is identifying gaps to improve driving standards

“All within the intent to ensure that driving regulations and driving standards and driving behaviour is enhanced and keeps on improving.”

Impatient and reckless driving is adding to congestion and accident risks in Fiji and authorities are urging motorists to follow rules and remain calm on the roads.

