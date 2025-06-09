Boat master training begins for Vanua Levu fishers

[Photo: FILE]

Understanding Fiji’s maritime boundaries and fishing within approved zones is critical for every boat master to comply with fisheries laws and ensure safety at sea.

This was highlighted by Captain Charles Pickering from the Pacific Center for Maritime Studies as 45 participants from Vanua Levu begin a two-month Boat Master Class 6 training in Labasa.

The course also teaches proper fish handling from catch to storage, giving maritime communities practical skills to improve safety, sustainability, and productivity.

Captain Charles Pickering says the training will greatly benefit participants by broadening their understanding of maritime zones and navigation limits.

“They have had limited training in this area, so this provides them with opportunities to gain more knowledge and learn different fishing techniques through formal schooling. Not only within the three nautical mile limit, but also beyond it. After they graduate, they will be qualified to operate vessels up to 15 metres in length and less than 20 gross tonnage.”

Trainer Mikaele Labalaba adds that understanding maritime laws and safe fishing management practices is critical for small-scale fishers.

He says that this training allows them to understand basic maritime laws, including which vessel should give way when a larger ship is approaching.

This is the first time a Class 6 licence training has been delivered at community level in Fiji.

Meanwhile, similar training programs are expected to roll out in the Western and Central Divisions later this year.

