Beacon Learning Center celebrates inclusion and awareness

For Mereoni Care, raising a child on the autism spectrum has come with its share of challenges but also moments of pride and discovery.

She watched her child take part in the Beacon Learning Centre’s Autism and Kindergarten “Fruitsy Whimsy” event, a day designed to bring children together and promote inclusion and acceptance.

Despite the challenges, Mereoni Care says raising a child with autism has been a journey filled with surprises and special abilities.

“There’s a lot of surprises that they bring into this world. They are very artistic, they are very skilled in what they do and they have extra ability to do things in their own way.”

She says inclusive events like this, give children on the spectrum a safe space where they can interact and build friendships with their peers.

“It is a space where they feel accepted, where they feel safe and respected. So events as this, they are not really separated, they are included with their peers, it helps them in their social skills, it helps them in their bond, it helps them to grow together as peers.”

Beacon Learning Centre teacher Romeo Matakibau says inclusion at an early age also helps other children understand and support those with special needs.

“It’s very important for us to include our autistic children with our kindergarten so when they grow up or when they go outside of school when they see someone with special needs like they will know how to help them like to include them in the society, to include them in the community.”

He says when children grow up learning together, they build a more understanding and inclusive community for everyone.

