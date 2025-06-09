Drua quartet depart for Hyundai Glovis exchange program

Aisea Nawai, Adam Khan, Kalioni Ratunabuabua and Joweli Walevu.

Four Fijian Drua players have departed for South Korea to take part in a three-month exchange program with Hyundai Glovis.

The group includes one player from the Swire Shipping Drua main squad, Aisea Nawai, alongside development players Adam Khan, Kalioni Ratunabuabua and Joweli Walevu.

The quartet will feature for the Hyundai Glovis club side during their stint, providing them with valuable overseas exposure and an opportunity to further develop their skills in a new rugby environment.

Development squad halfback Adam Khan says he was both surprised and grateful when he received the news of his selection.

“I was very grateful and speechless when I heard the news. I’m really happy for the opportunity and looking forward to the experience.”

He believes the program will help him grow in his position and expose him to a different style of rugby.

Khan also says travelling with teammates he already shares a strong bond with will make the transition easier as they look to represent the Drua well during their time in South Korea.

The players are expected to return after three months with valuable experience as they continue their development within the Drua system.

Meanwhile, the Drua Development squad will run out for the last time this season when they meet Ba Rugby for their curtain raiser for the players return to the various clubs.

The meet at 12.30pm at 4R Goving Park in Ba before the Drua hosts Brumbies at 3.35pm.

You can watch the Drua vs Brumbies LIVE on FBC Sports.

