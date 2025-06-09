Minister warns families about high cost of Pilot training

Families are being urged to carefully consider the financial commitment involved in pilot training as interest in aviation careers continues to rise.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says becoming a commercial pilot requires extensive training, discipline and significant financial investment.

The minister highlighted that many families are privately funding pilot training for their children, often through loans, mortgages or personal savings.

However, he stressed that obtaining a commercial pilot license does not automatically guarantee employment in Fiji’s relatively small aviation market.

Newly qualified pilots must first build substantial flying hours and experience before progressing to an Airline Transport Pilot License required for airline operations.

Gavoka says that some families are making major sacrifices to support their children’s ambitions, including selling food or taking on heavy financial burdens to cover training costs that can reach close to $100,000.

“More families have chosen to privately finance pilot training for their children, often making considerable sacrifices through loans, mortgages over the years for their homes, or retirement savings.”

He urged parents to fully understand the training pathway and employment prospects before committing to such investments.

He adds that as of 2026, a total of 101 candidates sat aptitude tests with Fiji Airways as part of the scholarship program administered through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

Out of those applicants, only 20 scholarships were awarded, reflecting the limited demand for new pilots in the local aviation industry.

The minister also encouraged young people interested in aviation to explore other career paths within the sector, including aircraft engineering and airspace management.

