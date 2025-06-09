Corrections Academy boosts officer training for rehabilitation role

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service says strong training is key to maintaining security and improving inmate rehabilitation.

Commandant of the Fiji Corrections Academy Orisi Kuboutawa says the academy is responsible for preparing officers with the discipline, skills and knowledge required to manage correction facilities.

Kuboutawa, who has served in the service for 27 years, says every uniformed officer must first complete basic recruit training.

He says the program focuses on transforming civilians into disciplined officers capable of maintaining security while supporting the rehabilitation of offenders.

The academy also runs leadership courses aligned with the rank structure within the service, helping officers develop management and supervisory skills.

Kuboutawa adds that the training focuses on leadership, legislation, security and practical skills needed for correctional duties.

Meanwhile, the academy is working with the Fiji Higher Education Commission to have its training programmers accredited.

Kuboutawa says the goal is for recruits to graduate with a recognized Certificate Level Four qualification, strengthening professionalism within the Corrections Service.

