River waste threatens Mali Island's fishing grounds

Villagers in Nakawaga on Mali Island in Macuata are raising concerns about the growing amount of plastic and household waste washing up along their shores and fishing grounds.

They say waste dumped into rivers in mainland Labasa and nearby communities is carried downstream before flowing out to sea, eventually ending up in their coastal waters.

Nakawaga villager Henry Koliniwai says the problem has become one of the community’s main environmental challenges.

“This is one of the main environment issue, our qoliqoli has been a dumping grounds from all of rubbish that are washed down from the five main rivers mounth like Labasa, Qawa, Mataniwai, Wailevu and Tabia rivers. You might not think of it when you dump your rubbish into this river but the impact is on us the islands that lives out at sea where all this river comes out.”

He says large amounts of plastic waste and diapers are regularly collected along the shoreline, raising concerns about pollution and its impact on the marine ecosystem.

Villagers are now urging residents on mainland Vanua Levu to avoid using rivers as dumping grounds and are calling on authorities to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to protect coastal communities and their fishing resources.

