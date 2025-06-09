Morgan focuses on rebuilding basics for Fiji Pearls

Guest coach Joanne Morgan has praised the potential within the Fiji Pearls squad after spending two days working closely with the team during their recent training camp.

Morgan used the camp to help the players reconnect with the fundamentals of the game, placing strong emphasis on vision, ball work and footwork while reinforcing the team’s overall playing structure.

As the sessions progressed, the focus shifted to applying those basics under pressure through game-like scenarios, allowing players to sharpen their execution in both attack and defence.

Morgan says consistent time on court will help the Pearls improve their repeat efforts and build stronger combinations, noting that the key for the squad will be challenging each other and maintaining accountability in training and during matches.

She also highlighted the strong group of players coming through the system and believes the squad has significant potential if they remain committed and continue working hard together.

The short camp forms part of the Fiji Pearls’ preparations as they look to strengthen their performances and build momentum for upcoming international competitions.

