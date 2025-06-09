Australia punish late error to defeat Fijiana in Vancouver opener

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side went down 38-24 to a powerful Australia team in their opening pool match of the Vancouver 7s in Canada this morning.

Australia struck immediately from the kickoff when Maddison Levi crossed in the opening minute, with Tia Hinds adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Faith Nathan extended the lead a minute later as Australia capitalised on early possession to move ahead 12-0.

Fiji responded through Atelaite Ralivanawa in the sixth minute after breaking through the Australian defence, with Ana Maria Naimasi converting to reduce the deficit to 12-7.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia continued their attacking momentum with Tia Hinds scoring in the fifth minute before Levi grabbed her second try in the eighth minute.

Reapi Ulunisau replied almost instantly for Fiji with a try in the eighth minute to keep the Fijiana within striking distance.

The Fijiana showed strong attacking intent early in the second half when Verenaisi Ditavutu crossed in the 10th minute.

Madison Ashby added another try for Australia in the 11th minute, with Kahli Henwood converting to extend their lead.

Fiji refused to back down, with Adi Vani Buleki scoring in the 14th minute and Mariana Talatoka converting to keep the contest alive.

However, a costly mistake in the final few seconds denied Fiji a chance to level the scores. With possession deep in Australian territory, a loose ball from the Fijiana allowed Australia to pounce, and Mackenzie Davis raced away to score the final try, with Heidi Dennis converting to seal the 38-24 victory.

Despite the loss, the Fijiana showed flashes of their attacking flair but were ultimately undone by Australia’s fast start and that late turnover.

Fijiana will meet the USA next at 12.57pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.