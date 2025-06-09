Kumar stresses action over words

Opposition Member Premila Kumar says that government promises must lead to real action that improves life for ordinary Fijians.

While responding to the President’s address, Kumar argued that national visions and policies are only meaningful if they produce actual results on the ground.

She stresses that commitments must be matched by visible progress.

Kumar says Fijians judge the performance of a government not by speeches delivered in Parliament but by their daily experiences.

“It is the daily reality for thousands of families across our country. Every market vendor, every shop assistant, garment worker, domestic worker, and even parents know that the cost of living is becoming harder to manage.”

Kumar says that while the President’s address outlined a hopeful vision for unity and economic progress but people across the country continue to face economic pressures.

“They hear talk of integrity and good governance, yet what they see are scandals, secrecy and double standards. And they hear talk of respect for the rule of law, yet time and again they see that law is bent, tested and weakened.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirms strengthening unity through inclusive policies that protect diversity, promote fairness, and expand opportunities.

He is encouraging all to recommit to service above self, unity above division, nation above politics, and democracy above expediency.

