Fiji considers tougher litter fines to tackle growing waste problem

The government is considering tougher penalties for littering and illegal dumping as public concern grows over the state of Fiji’s environment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says the review of the country’s litter laws is part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening waste management and reducing plastic pollution.

Speaking at a workshop on strengthening Fiji’s national data systems at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday, Dr Michael said the review of the Litter Act will focus on improving compliance and updating enforcement provisions.

He says higher penalties are being considered to discourage irresponsible waste disposal.

Dr Michael says communities are increasingly frustrated by the amount of litter appearing in streets, rivers and coastal areas.

He adds that recent videos circulating on social media showing people dumping rubbish directly into the environment highlight the need for stronger action.

The Permanent Secretary says the ministry is also developing container deposit regulations, which would place a refundable value on beverage containers to encourage their return and improve collection rates.

Dr Michael says the government is also assessing regulatory measures targeting problematic single-use plastics, including possible bans or phase-outs on selected products.

He says these initiatives will be supported by the development of a National Integrated Waste Management Strategy, aimed at strengthening waste prevention, recycling and disposal systems across the country.

