Nasinu and Suva Blues claim Vanua Challenge

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

Tribal Risks Nasinu powered their way to the Men’s title at the Vanua Challenge 2026 after defeating Raiwai in straight sets last night.

Nasinu delivered a commanding performance, winning 25–15, 25–20, with precise serving, powerful spikes and solid blocks that kept Raiwai under constant pressure throughout the match.

Their strong teamwork and excellent court coverage proved too much for Raiwai, as Nasinu controlled the tempo from the opening serve to the final point to secure the championship.

In the Women’s Division, Suva Blues also claimed the title after overcoming Kinoya 1 in straight sets, 25–20, 25–20.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Blues displayed composure and consistency, combining effective attacking plays with disciplined defence to seal the victory.

The Vanua Challenge 2026 delivered an exciting two days of volleyball action, highlighting the growing strength and competitiveness of the sport in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.