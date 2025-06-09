New research and technology for climate-smart agriculture

Climate-resilient crops and innovative farming technologies are being introduced as Fiji strengthens efforts to adapt its agriculture sector to changing environmental conditions.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says research divisions have been working on developing new crop varieties and farming systems that can withstand climate pressures.

Tunabuna says trials are currently being conducted on saline-tolerant rice varieties to identify crops suitable for areas affected by saltwater intrusion.

He adds researchers are also testing integrated rice and tilapia farming systems to improve land productivity and increase farmers’ income.

The ministry has also introduced drone technology for pesticide application and improved analytical and diagnostic services for crop disease detection.

New crop varieties have been developed, including improved cassava and yam varieties as well as a leaf-blight resistant taro variety.

“Producing five new cassava varieties and one yam variety from Nigeria and the release of a new Pacific Kumala variety.”

Tunabuna also confirmed a commercial tissue culture laboratory has also been established at the Centre for Agricultural Technology Transfer in Nausori to produce banana seedlings on a large scale.

