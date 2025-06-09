UniFiji proposes new teaching model to improve numeracy

The University of Fiji is proposing a new teaching approach for lower primary mathematics in a bid to improve numeracy rates in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Shaista Shameem raised concerns over statistics released by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro showing that while Year 5 literacy rates stand at 95 percent, numeracy rates are lower at 74 percent.

The figures also indicate that more than 80 percent of schools recorded mathematics performance below expected levels at Year 4.

Shameem says mathematics is critical for developing students’ problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

To help address the issue, the university plans to submit a strategy document to the Ministry of Education Fiji supporting the National Numeracy Strategy.

A key proposal is a 60–40 teaching model, where 60 percent of lessons are teacher-led and 40 percent focus on student-led inquiry and problem solving.

The university is also recommending a Multiplication Verification Assessment for Year 5 students to help teachers identify those needing additional support.

It further suggests reviewing the Year 8 and Year 9 mathematics curriculum to ensure a smoother transition from primary to secondary school.

