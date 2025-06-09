Koroilavesau demands full transparency on constitution changes

{File Photo}

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau has warned the Coalition Government to be transparent on the Constitutional Review.

He said the public must know what changes are proposed and why. Amendments that benefit a few or create legal loopholes, Koroilavesau states will be rejected.

Koroilavesau criticized leaders for clinging to a Colonial mindset.

He said Fiji has been independent for more than 52 years but still acts as if it needs permission to progress.

He called for consultations beyond Suva, including rural and maritime communities.

The MP in his right of reply highlighted economic inequality.

He said iTaukei landowners remain resource-rich but cash-poor, with multinational companies benefiting from their lands. He urged communal corporatisation through mataqali, yavusa and tikina trusts.

This approach would protect culture and generate income and jobs.

Koroilavesau also warned about the risks of Artificial Intelligence and digital misinformation. He said these could manipulate elections, spread fear and weaken democracy.

He stressed ethical leadership, unity and proper land and resource management. Fiji must safeguard its sovereignty, grow its economy and ensure national cohesion.

Meanwhile, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turagain his speech reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a transparent and lawful constitutional review.

Turaga said the process would be guided by democratic principles, the rule of law and meaningful public participation.

