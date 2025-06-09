Government funds safety project at Nadi Temple

A fencing project aimed at improving safety at a temple in Nadi has been commissioned with support from the government.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh commissioned the project at the Sri Sanatan Dharam Wailoaloa Laxmi Vishnu Temple.

The project was funded through the Multi-Ethnic Grant Program for the 2024–2025 financial year.

Government provided $9,672 to assist with the purchase of fencing materials, while labour for the construction was carried out voluntarily by the temple management and members of the community.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the project will help strengthen the safety of the temple premises while also reaffirming the Government’s commitment to supporting community organisations and promoting unity and social cohesion across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.