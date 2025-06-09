Dau relishes Melbourne experience ahead of round four

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC’s young midfielder Maikah Dau says the team has gained valuable experience from their time in Melbourne during the third circuit of the OFC Pro League.

The 16-year-old is among several teenagers trusted with game time as the Fijian club continues its development journey in the regional competition.

Speaking after the Melbourne leg, Dau said the opportunity to travel and compete at a professional level has been a memorable experience for him.

“It’s really good. It’s nice to come to a new place in Australia and also see the city.”

Dau added that the entire trip has been a positive learning experience as he continues to adjust to the demands of professional football.

“It’s been a good experience for me personally to come and play for a professional team. It’s been a great experience from the start.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United at 8pm this Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

