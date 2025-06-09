Rabuka personally affected by High Court ruling

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted he was personally affected by a recent High Court ruling.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere ruled last month that the removal of Barbara Malimali from her role as FICAC Commissioner was illegal.

Rabuka had advised the President to revoke Malimali’s appointment after receiving the report from the Commission of Inquiry into her appointment.

Asked about proceeding with an appeal despite advice not to, the Prime Minister said the ruling affected him personally, as he was the one who made the recommendation to the President.

He added that any decision on stepping down from his role would depend on the outcome of the appeal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.