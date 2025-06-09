Action-packed round three in EPL

Round Three of the Extra Premier League produced an exciting day of football with plenty of goals scored across the country as teams battled for valuable early points in the competition.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka FC claimed a narrow 3–2 victory over Stratum Rewa FC in one of the most entertaining matches of the round. Both sides exchanged goals throughout the contest, but Lautoka managed to find the decisive strike to walk away with all three points.

Over at King Charles Park in Nadi, hosts Tagimoucia Nadi FC were held to a 1–1 draw by Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC in a tightly contested encounter, with neither side able to find a late winner.

Nasinu FC delivered one of the standout performances of the round at the Uprising Sports Ground, defeating Tailevu Naitasiri FC 4–2 in an open and attacking match that saw the home side make the most of their scoring opportunities.

In Sigatoka, Labasa FC produced a dominant display at Lawaqa Park, thrashing Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga FC 5–0 in a one-sided contest.

Meanwhile, Suva FC also impressed in front of their home crowd at HFC Bank Stadium, securing a comfortable 3–0 win over Navua FC to collect maximum points.

The results continue to shape the early standings in the Extra Premier League as teams look to build momentum in the opening rounds of the season.

