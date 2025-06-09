Ticket demand surges for Drua’s historic Ba clash

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Ticket demand is surging for the Fijian Drua’s historic Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies at 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba this weekend.

The match will mark the first time Ba hosts a Super Rugby Pacific fixture and also the first international rugby match to be played at the venue.

Fijian Drua Head of Sales says the significance of the occasion has driven strong interest from fans eager to witness the historic encounter.

“Ticket sales, as with a lot of our games, are always high, especially for Ba.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the match’s historic nature has driven a surge in ticket demand.

“For obvious reasons, it’s the inaugural game for Ba. It’s the first time Ba is hosting a Super Rugby Pacific match and the first time hosting an international rugby match.”

Another factor driving interest is the stadium setup, with all seats located on the grandstand side, giving fans a better viewing experience.

“All the seats are on the grandstand side and tickets start from as low as around $20 to $25, which allows many fans to watch the match from the grandstand.”

Fans are being encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment on match day.

“We would encourage fans to buy tickets early. What we don’t want is for fans to travel all the way to Ba and then find that their preferred tickets are not available.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will have an open training session in Ba today, with a meet and greet to follow after.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.