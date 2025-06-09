$38M boost for informal settlement upgrades

The government has invested $38 million over the past three years to upgrade informal settlements.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the funding supports infrastructure improvements and secure land tenure for families living in informal communities.

Nalumisa says only three settlements were completed under the previous administration despite 48 government leases being secured for upgrading.

“We have been working to demonstrate our commitment not only to sustain progress but to accelerate the pace of upgrading, ensuring that more Fijian families transition into tenure and improve living conditions.”

Nalumisa says the coalition government is accelerating work and expects four additional settlement upgrades to be completed soon.

“To sustain this progress, the government has consistently increased budget allocations for the informal settlement upgrading program with $10 million in 2023-2024 financial year, $13.4 million in 2024-2025 financial year, and $14.6 million in 2025-2026 financial year.”

The program aims to improve living conditions and provide long-term housing security for vulnerable families.

