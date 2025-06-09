$840m in development projects approved

Development activity across Fiji has reached significant levels over the past year.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says $840 million worth of development projects were approved in 2025 alone.

He says a total of $2.26 billion in projects has been approved over the past three years.

Nalumisa says the figures reflect strong investor confidence and growing economic activity.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.