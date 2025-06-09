Yaqona, Drugs, HIV drive national health and social crisis

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fijian communities are facing a growing crisis as overconsumption of yaqona, drug abuse, unsafe practices fueling HIV, and non-communicable diseases threaten public health and social stability.

Seruiratu warns that these issues are driving low productivity, rising poverty, and eroding respect for law and order.

“The inclusion of traditional leaders in national development, being closest to the people, they can act as conduits for government programs, ensuring development initiatives are culturally sensitive, relevant and sustainable. Their involvement can be crucial in conflict resolution.”

He highlighted the murder of Constable Peniasi Racagi as evidence of increasing criminal boldness, stressing that more police alone cannot solve the problem.

Communities, he said, must be reshaped through schools, social groups, and grassroots programs that promote respect and civic responsibility.

Seruiratu also flagged alarming health statistics, noting 1,583 new HIV infections in 2024, three times higher than in 2023 and 1,226 cases in the first half of this year, largely linked to unsafe drug practices such as needle sharing and Bluetoothing.

Non-communicable diseases remain the leading cause of death, with 98.5 percent of adults carrying at least one major risk factor in 2025.

He called for a whole-of-nation approach involving government, religious groups, and traditional leaders to implement preventive and remedial measures that protect families, restore safety, and improve productivity in Fijian society.

