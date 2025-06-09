Tabuya warns over rise in misinformation

The Fijian government is raising concerns about the growing spread of misinformation online, warning that false information can cause panic and division.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says the issue has become more prominent as information spreads rapidly through social media and digital platforms.

She highlighted that during recent cyclone warnings, false announcements circulated online claiming civil service offices had been closed and workers were not required to report to work.

Tabuya says the posts appeared official but were completely false, creating confusion as families looked for reliable information.

“Sometimes rumors are shared simply to gain likes, followers, or attention. Sometimes crimes are committed within minutes as private content is shared across Fiji without consent or TikTok videos go viral of personal attacks using vulgar words. But a single post can damage a reputation. It can cause termination of employment. A single rumor can create panic.”

Tabuya says the Ministry of Information Fiji continues to monitor and verify information while correcting false reports.

However, she stresses the government cannot address the problem alone and is calling on citizens, leaders and media organisations to share information responsibly, particularly as Fiji prepares for upcoming local government elections.

