Government pushes ahead with Constitution review

The government says the 2013 Constitution is being reviewed to ensure it reflects the will and realities of the people.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga made the remarks in Parliament while responding to the President’s address.

Turaga says Fiji has had four constitutions, each shaped by the historical circumstances of its time, and described the country’s constitutional development as an ongoing process.

He told Parliament that national discussions about the Constitution have increased in recent years, with more citizens engaging in debates about Fiji’s future.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says the key issue now is whether the current Constitution fully reflects broad-based public participation, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to create space for review where gaps in representation exist.

He noted that Parliament debated the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2025 last year, but the bill did not pass.

However, Turaga says the debate itself demonstrated that democracy was functioning, as elected representatives were able to openly engage on constitutional issues.

He adds that when questions arose regarding the amendment process, the government chose to refer the matter to the judiciary rather than resolve it politically.

According to Turaga, the Supreme Court of Fiji reviewed both the 1997 Constitution of Fiji and the 2013 Constitution of Fiji, noting that the current Constitution contained what it described as a “democratic deficit” because it was imposed rather than chosen by the people.

He says the Court interpreted the constitutional thresholds in a way that allows democratic control while maintaining constitutional order.

Turaga also revealed that Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Constitutional Recommission to gather the views of all Fijians on the future constitutional framework.

He says a Cabinet Subcommittee on the Review of the Constitution has also been created to oversee the process and ensure legal compliance.

In addition, a Draft National Referendum Bill 2025 has been prepared to provide the legal framework for any referendum required under the Constitution.

Turaga says the government’s approach to constitutional reform will be guided by three principles: respect for democratic constitutionalism, adherence to the rule of law, and meaningful public participation.

He assured Parliament that any amendments will follow the law, respect court rulings, and be carried out in the national interest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.