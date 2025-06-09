Pacific broadcasters unite in Auckland for regional conference

Media leaders, broadcasters and digital journalists from across the Pacific have gathered in Auckland today for the start of the week-long Pacific Broadcasting Cooperation Limited (PBC) and Pasifika TV Conference.

The conference officially began this afternoon with a traditional welcome ceremony, setting the tone for a week focused on strengthening Pacific media through collaboration, professional development and regional partnerships.

Chief Executive Officers, senior editors, producers, journalists and media professionals from across the Pacific region are taking part in the conference, which aims to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the media industry.

The traditional welcome acknowledged the shared cultural connections across the Pacific and highlighted the important role media plays in telling Pacific stories and connecting island nations.

Organisers say the conference will provide a platform for media organisations to exchange ideas, build networks and explore new ways to strengthen broadcasting and digital journalism in the region.

Throughout the week, participants will take part in workshops, discussions and training sessions covering a range of topics including digital transformation, content sharing, newsroom innovation and the future of Pacific broadcasting.

The gathering also provides an important opportunity for Pacific media leaders to discuss common challenges such as sustainability, audience engagement, emerging technologies and the need to ensure Pacific voices remain strong in the global media landscape.

Industry representatives say collaboration between Pacific broadcasters has become increasingly important as media organisations adapt to rapid technological change and shifting audience habits.

The conference continues throughout the week in Auckland with more panel discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions and networking opportunities expected to further strengthen relationships across the Pacific media community.

