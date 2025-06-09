Fiji could record more than 2,000 new HIV infections this year if urgent action is not taken to address the escalating crisis.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa issued the warning in Parliament, saying the country is now facing what experts describe as a generalised HIV epidemic.

Ravunawa revealed that cumulative HIV cases rose sharply from about 3,660 in 2024 to 5,676 in 2025, while new infections increased from 415 cases in 2023 to 1,583 in 2024.

He cautioned that the figures only represent those tested in health facilities, meaning the actual number of infections could be significantly higher.

The Assistant Minister said the growing number of cases among young people aged 20 to 24 is particularly concerning.

Ravunawa stressed that stronger national coordination is now required, warning that without immediate intervention the number of infections will continue to rise and place further pressure on Fiji’s health system.

He also stated that Fiji is now dealing with the consequences of inaction by the previous administration on rising HIV infections.

Ravunawa claimed early warnings about increasing HIV cases raised during the previous government were not acted upon with urgency.

