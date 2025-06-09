Government expands water access nationwide

[Photo: FILE]

Thousands of Fijians are gaining improved access to clean and reliable water as government continues to expand national water infrastructure.

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says more than 3,000 new water connections and over 200 wastewater connections were delivered in the 2022–2023 financial year.

Ro Filipe says major water treatment plants, new reservoirs and network upgrades have strengthened supply reliability for thousands of households.

“It aligns closely with the principles in the National Development Plan and supports the national vision for inclusive, climate-resilient development. It also reinforces government’s unwavering commitment to upholding every citizen’s right to safe drinking water.”

The minister adds that more than 33 kilometres of pipeline extensions were completed in the following financial year, benefiting around 47,000 Fijians.

Ro Filipe says the initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen water security and ensure more communities receive safe drinking water.

