Spain beat Fiji 7s in semifinal

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side is out of the Vancouver 7s after going down 24-17 to Spain in the semifinal.

Spain did their homework and executed three restarts, getting 19 points from three tries out of it.

The national side played almost five minutes without possession in the first half as Spain put pressure on the Fijians.

Fiji finally got their hands on the ball with a minute to play, and they finally managed to score two successive tries to Nacani Boginisoko and captain Jerry Matana.

Article continues after advertisement

Trailing 17-10 at halftime, Fiji regrouped and scored the first try in the second spell to Joseva Talacolo following some great defensive work inside the opposition half.

The comeback suffered a major blow with two minutes remaining when Matana was sent off for taking out a player without the ball and the Spanish awarded a penalty try.

It will be a Spain and South Africa final in Vancouver.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.