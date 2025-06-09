Fiji stay top despite missing Vancouver final

[Source: File]

Despite missing out on the final at the Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series, the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team remains at the top of the men’s standings.

South Africa claimed the Vancouver title, securing their second tournament win of the 2025/26 series and closing the gap on Fiji in the overall points race.

The Blitzboks’ victory sees them tied with Fiji on 86 points, with the Fijians holding the top spot due to a slightly superior points difference.

Fiji’s consistent performances throughout the season have kept them ahead in the standings, having finished on the podium at every leg so far.

New Zealand sits third on 70 points, followed by Australia in fourth with 68.

France occupies fifth place with 64 points, while Argentina is sixth on 56.

Spain is seventh with 54 points, and Great Britain rounds out the top eight with 36 points.

The series now heads into the next leg with the battle for the overall title intensifying between Fiji and South Africa.

