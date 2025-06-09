Ba FC rallies behind former star Manuca in cancer battle

Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal has confirmed that all gate takings from this Sunday’s Extra Premier League clash between Ba FC and Suva FC will go towards medical treatment for former Ba striker and Fiji international Tuimasi Manuca.

The 40-year-old is currently battling lung and brain cancer.

Dayal has urged supporters to pack Govind Park this weekend, saying a strong turnout will help Manuca receive the urgent medical care he needs.

He adds that Manuca gave his best years to the black jersey, and it is only right that the district rallies behind him in his time of need.

“Tuimasi gave his heart and soul to this jersey. Now it’s time for us as a football family to stand with him during the toughest match of his life. We need every seat filled. This is our chance to show that the Ba community stands together. Every ticket purchased will go toward helping Tuimasi with his tests, chemotherapy and recovery.”

Manuca played for Ba from 2005 to 2009 before joining Papua New Guinea club Hekari United FC until 2011, later returning to the Men in Black.

He also represented Fiji national football team, making six appearances and scoring one goal.

