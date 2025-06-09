Women strengthen market access

Over 200 women have gathered for the National Women in Agriculture Symposium. The event focuses on helping women access markets and grow business opportunities.

The three-day symposium opened yesterday under the theme Women at the Helm: Empowering Fiji’s Women Farmers, Fishers, Processors and Foresters to Access and Grow Markets.

Women from across Fiji are attending to build skills, expand networks and strengthen leadership in agriculture.

DFAT Counsellor Andrew Shepherd states broader participation in markets strengthens the whole system.

Shepherd explained that when more people, especially women and young people, take part in markets, the system performs better. Inclusive participation creates stronger economies and more resilient food systems in Fiji and across the region.

Naitasiri dairy farmer Preetika Devi Raj shared that the symposium gives women space to speak openly.

Raj says the event allows women to discuss barriers, share challenges, and learn how to use new knowledge to improve their work.

Jeweller Mereoni Naikanitoba says she hopes to gain skills to grow her business.

Naikanitoba adds that she wants to learn how to add value to her products so her business standard can improve.

