Fijians will soon pay less for NZ visitor's visa applicatio

Fijians will soon pay less to visit New Zealand after the government announced a reduction in visitor visa fees as part of efforts to strengthen ties with the Pacific region.

The announcement was made by NZ’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters this evening in Auckland, NZ.

Peters says from the 1st of June, 2026, the cost of applying for a visitor visa for Pacific nationals will drop from NZD$216 to NZD$161 for a 12-month period.

He says the move is aimed at making travel more accessible while reinforcing New Zealand’s relationship with Pacific countries.

He adds the change is a practical update to visa settings that reduces costs, supports easier travel and strengthens important Pacific connections.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says the fee reduction builds on a number of earlier improvements already introduced for Pacific visitors.

These include extending visitor visas from one year to two years with multiple entries, reducing visa processing times, introducing escalation processes for urgent travel and the current visa-free trial for Pacific travellers arriving from Australia.

Stanford says together these measures make it easier and cheaper for Pacific people to travel to New Zealand while ensuring the visa system remains clear, predictable and secure.

She adds the government will review the impact of the changes in a year before deciding on the next steps.

