Big investment behind Drua’s historic Ba clash

Bringing the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific to Ba for the first time has required a major effort behind the scenes, with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua investing heavily to ensure the match meets international standards.

The Drua will host the Brumbies at 4R Electrical Govind Park this weekend, marking the first Super Rugby Pacific match ever played in the town and the first international rugby fixture at the venue.

Fijian Drua Head of Sales Josefa Vanuaca says staging a match of that scale requires extensive planning and financial commitment.

“To put up a Super Rugby game is always a challenge. We work closely with the venues to ensure that the venue is match-ready for us to be able to put on these games.”

Vanuaca revealed that hosting a Super Rugby match comes with a significant price tag for the franchise.

“It does cost us a lot of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars to put on a game at an international standard.”

He also acknowledged the support from the Ba Town Council, which has worked alongside the Drua to prepare the venue for broadcast and match-day requirements.

“I have to give credit where it’s due. Ba Town Council have come to the table and worked very closely with us to ensure the venue is ready for broadcast.”

Additional structures, including hospitality areas, have also been installed to accommodate sponsors and guests for the historic occasion.

The Drua will face the Brumbies in Ba this Saturday in what is expected to be a packed and memorable Super Rugby Pacific encounter.

The Drua will take on the Brumbies at 3.35pm this Saturday in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the set-top box.

