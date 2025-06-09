Landowners receive funding for business projects

More than $200,000 in financial assistance has been awarded to four successful applicants under the iTaukei Development Fund Facility to support business development among iTaukei landowners.

The assistance was presented yesterday by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs and Chairman of the iTaukei Land Trust Board, Ifereimi Vasu.

Vasu says the initiative aims to help iTaukei communities unlock their economic potential through targeted financial support.

The recipients are from the provinces of Ba ,Bua and Serua, with projects covering tourism, agriculture, eco-tourism and infrastructure services.

Among the recipients, Tokatoka Sautorotoro of Ba received $98,283 to expand tourist transportation services with the purchase of two vehicles.

Dama Village Investment of Bua was granted $100,000 to support road vegetation control works through the purchase of a truck and start-up capital.

In Serua, Ana Gasaucalayawa received $20,475 to establish an eco-tourism venture along the Upper Navua River, while Iosefo Vakalelebula was awarded $20,412 to support farming development, including a nursery and poultry shed.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Gasaucalayawa thanked the board for creating opportunities that allow iTaukei communities to pursue business ventures and build sustainable livelihoods.

The iTaukei Development Fund Facility continues to support entrepreneurship and empower iTaukei landowners to participate more actively in Fiji’s growing economy.

