Nadi Sports Club pots Som Padyachi Cup in dominant display

Nadi Sports Club delivered a commanding team performance to claim the Som Padyachi Cup, defeating South Seas Club of Lautoka 9–5 in an entertaining night of snooker that highlighted skill, discipline and strong teamwork.

The hosts set the tone early as Rimal Narayan and Shivan Goundar combined to win the opening set, giving Nadi the perfect start.

That momentum continued when David Reddy and Vineel Nand extended the lead to 4–0, putting immediate pressure on the visiting Lautoka side.

Captain Kailash Goundar then stepped up when it mattered most, producing a composed performance to add another win and further strengthen Nadi’s grip on the contest.

Fiji’s top-ranked snooker player Sahil Prasad also showed his class at the table, defeating Esala Talebula in an impressive frame that kept the home side firmly in control.

South Seas Club managed to respond through Nitesh Chand, who pulled one frame back to narrow the margin to 5–1, but Nadi’s lineup remained relentless.

The hosts eventually sealed the victory when Mahendra Deo and Jashwin Nair delivered strong performances, while Naushad Khan also secured his match to ensure the prestigious Som Padyachi Cup stayed in Nadi.

Following the win, captain Kailash Goundar credited the team’s unity and support system for the triumph.

“This victory belongs to every player and their families who supported us. The teamwork, unity and commitment shown by the boys made this achievement possible.”

Goundar also acknowledged the support of Som ‘Uncle’ Padyachi, the club president and former Fiji snooker champion, whose presence inspired the players throughout the competition.

Appreciation was also extended to supporter Eddie, who contributed towards the team’s post-match gathering.

Despite the victory, the team also recognised members who did not feature in the main matches, emphasising that the achievement belonged to the entire club.

Nadi Sports Club will now turn its focus to the Northwest Snooker League, while also welcoming future challengers keen to test the new Som Padyachi Cup champions.

Beyond the trophy and scoreline, the night stood as a celebration of camaraderie, sportsmanship and the shared passion for the game of snooker.

