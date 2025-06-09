Rising ocean temperatures threaten coastal livelihoods

Climate change is increasingly threatening the livelihoods of coastal communities that depend on fisheries for food and income.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification and extreme weather events are placing growing pressure on fish stocks and marine ecosystems.

Bainivalu says these environmental changes are directly affecting communities that rely heavily on the ocean for their daily sustenance and economic activity.

She adds the government is strengthening climate adaptation efforts, including ecosystem restoration and partnerships with development agencies to access climate financing.

Bainivalu says protecting ocean and forest resources remains critical to sustaining livelihoods while supporting resilient and equitable economic growth for Fijians.

