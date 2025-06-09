Saukuru dismissed as Police probe abuse of office allegations

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed Jese Saukuru from his role as Minister for Youth and Sports with immediate effect.

Rabuka has now assumed the Youth and Sports portfolio, while Assistant Minister Aliki Bia will continue supporting the ministry’s day-to-day operations.

Rabuka says the decision follows serious allegations of abuse of office relating to the Fiji Sports Council and will allow the Fiji Police Force to carry out a thorough investigation without interference.

He says the move is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and respect for due process.

Rabuka adds that allegations involving the misuse of public office or public resources are treated seriously by the government.

The Prime Minister has also directed the board of the Fiji Sports Council to suspend its Chief Executive Officer Ratu Gilbert Vakalalabure to allow the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds to proceed independently.

Rabuka says decisions on future appointments or further action will be made once investigations are completed.

Rabuka says this will ensure youth and sports programmes continue without disruption while investigations are underway.

