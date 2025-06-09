Fiji face must-win clash after narrow loss to Argentina

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team will need a victory in their final pool match against Australia and rely on France to defeat Argentina if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the Vancouver 7s semi-finals alive.

Fiji suffered a narrow 17–14 defeat to Argentina in a thrilling contest earlier this morning in Canada.

The Fijians made a strong start when Viwa Naduvalo crossed for the opening try in the third minute.

He successfully converted his own try to give Fiji a 7–0 lead.

Argentina responded quickly through Pedro De Haro, who scored in the fifth minute to narrow the deficit.

Fiji continued to apply pressure and extended their lead when Terio Veilawa dotted down in the sixth minute.

Veilawa added the extras to push Fiji ahead 14–5.

However, Argentina fought back strongly before halftime.

Santino Zangara and Luciano Gonzalez both crossed the line in quick succession in the ninth minute to turn the match around.

De Haro’s successful conversion proved decisive as Argentina held on for a 17–14 victory.

The result leaves Fiji needing a win over Australia in their final pool match at 2.56pm, while also hoping France can defeat Argentina to keep their semi-final chances alive.

