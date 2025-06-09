Tui Ba urges Drua to defend home ground

A strong message from the Tui Ba has added extra motivation for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ahead of their historic Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies this weekend.

The Drua performed a traditional sevusevu to the Tui Ba earlier this week as part of their preparations for the match at 4R Electrical Govind Park.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says the traditional leader urged the team to protect Ba’s pride when they take the field on Saturday.

“When we did our sevusevu to the Tui Ba, he told us to defend this land and not give the win away on Saturday.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dolokoto says the team has taken the message to heart as they prepare for their first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match in Ba.

“First time to play in Ba, we will not give the game away easily.”

He adds the squad will carry that advice with them during their final days of preparation.

“That piece of advice we will take with us in these few days before the game. We will give it our all.”

The Drua will host the Brumbies in Ba this Saturday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.