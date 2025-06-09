HIV cases continue to rise

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the rise in HIV cases in Fiji remains a major challenge for the Ministry of Health.

In the first six months of 2025 alone, 1,226 new HIV cases were recorded, more than double the cases reported in the same period in 2024.

Ravunawa says one of the key concerns is that many patients who begin treatment do not return to replenish their medication.

The ministry, through its HIV Unit, is now exploring additional approaches to help reduce the spread of the virus, including the possible use of sterile needles to curb the sharing of needles among illicit drug users.

He adds another option being considered is the introduction of PrEP in injectable form, which could provide protection for patients for up to six months after receiving the injection.

Ravunawa says the ministry has observed that some patients fail to return to clinics due to factors such as fear, stigma and loss of confidence.

He states that the government will continue discussions through Cabinet on the way forward, including the Needle Syringe Program which is currently being discussed in various forums.

Despite the rise in cases, Ravunawa says Fiji currently has sufficient supplies of antiretroviral drugs, with support from the governments of India and Australia.

He says the country has enough medication to cover patients for several years.

However, he stresses that taking medication consistently remains the responsibility of patients, who are encouraged to visit clinic hubs to replenish their treatment and receive counselling from trained professionals.

Ravunawa says people living with HIV can also play an important role in helping reduce infection rates by becoming advocates in the fight to bend the HIV curve in Fiji.

