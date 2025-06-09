Fiji nurse numbers below WHO benchmark says Ravunawa

Fiji’s healthcare system continues to face staffing challenges, with the number of nurses still slightly below World Health Organization recommendations.

Speaking in Parliament, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa acknowledged that while Fiji’s doctor-to-population ratio remains within acceptable international standards, nurses remain in short supply, putting pressure on health services across the country.

“Behind every clinic that opens in the morning, behind every patient that receives treatment and every life that is saved, there is a health worker. Our doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, cleaners and support staff continue to serve under demanding conditions. They are the backbone of our health system.”

He said the Ministry of Health is actively strengthening recruitment, training, and retention strategies to address these gaps and ensure healthcare services are delivered effectively.

Ravunawa also praised the dedication of all health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, and support staff, who continue to serve Fijians under demanding conditions, calling them the backbone of the nation’s health system.

